06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Negligent Work Exclusion Precludes Coverage For Damaged Fuel Tank

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on June 26 granted a motion for judgment on the pleadings filed by two insurers in a coverage dispute over a damaged fuel tank after determining that the policy's negligent work exclusion precludes coverage for the damage (Terra Nova Gas Station Inc., et al. v. AMCO Insurance Co., No. 16-1565, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 98465).