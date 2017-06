06-29-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Poor Methods Doom Opinions On Storm Wind Speed, Magistrate Judge Rules

WACO, Texas - A Texas federal judge on June 28 excluded testimony from two experts based on opinions of a third, undisclosed expert in a property damage insurance coverage dispute after finding that the opinions of the third expert regarding wind speed during a storm are unreliable due to flawed methodology (Spring Street Apts. Waco, LLC v. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company, No. 6:16-cv-00315, W.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 99890).