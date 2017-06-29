06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Specialty Reinsurance Company Posts $15M Bond In Order To Pursue Arbitration Bid

NEW YORK - A foreign specialty reinsurance company told a New York federal bankruptcy court on June 26 that it posted a $15 million bond, which was required before the court's consideration of a request to arbitrate a coverage dispute against a defunct brokerage company in Bermuda (In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd., et al. MF Global Holdings Ltd. as plan administrator, and MF Global Assigned Assets LLC v. Allied World Assurance Company Ltd., et al., Chapter 11 No. 11-15059, Adv. Proc. No. 16-01251, S.D. N.Y. Bkcy.).