06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 9th Circuit Upholds Copyright, Trademark Judgment And Award

SAN FRANCISCO - A $1.95 million statutory damage award issued in favor of copyright and trademark infringement plaintiff Microsoft Corp. will stand, in light of a June 27 ruling by the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Microsoft Corp. v. Buy More Inc., et al., No. 15-56544, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11454).