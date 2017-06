06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 9th Circuit Vacates Denial Of Injunction In Trade Dress Dispute

SAN FRANCISCO - A plaintiff on June 26 prevailed in an interlocutory appeal to the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals of a California federal judge's decision to deny preliminary injunctive relief in a dispute over paint ball trade dress (GI Sportz Inc., et al. v. APX Gear LLC, No. 16-56882, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11326).