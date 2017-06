06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 8th Circuit Upholds Verdict For Employer In Legal Process Server's Wage Complaint

ST. LOUIS - An Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on June 26 upheld a jury verdict in favor of an employer in a lawsuit filed by a legal process server seeking unpaid overtime and alleging that he was misclassified as an independent contractor (Jeffrey Karlson v. Action Process Service & Private Investigations, LLC, et al., No. 15-3322, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11377).