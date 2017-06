06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 9th Circuit: Arbitration Agreement Doesn't Moot Retaliatory Discharge Suit

SAN FRANCISCO - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 26 reversed a trial court's ruling that an employee's retaliatory discharge complaint against Neiman Marcus Group Inc. was mooted by a mandatory arbitration agreement and remanded for further proceedings (Tayler Bayer v. Neiman Marcus Group, Inc., No. 15-15287, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11294).