06-29-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 2nd Circuit Panel Denies Appeal Of Ruling Certifying J.P. Morgan ERISA Class

NEW YORK - A Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on June 27 denied a petition to appeal a New York federal judge's order certifying a class of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPMC) employees who invested in any of its stable value funds during 2009 and 2010, saying "an immediate appeal is unwarranted" (In re J.P. Morgan Stable Value Fund ERISA Litigation, No. 17-1091, 2nd Cir.).