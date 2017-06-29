06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Class Claims That Nicaragua Seized Natives' Land Are Dismissed With Leave To Amend

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on June 26 dismissed class claims accusing the Republic of Nicaragua of seizing natives' territory without compensation, finding the lead plaintiff, a member of a native tribe, can't maintain a class action without a lawyer; her lawsuit involves a political question that is not justiciable in the district court; and she has failed to allege the particularized injury that is necessary to confer standing (Josephenie Robertson, et al. v. The Republic of Nicaragua, et al., No. 17-852, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 98599).