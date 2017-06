06-29-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - High Court Won't Hear Appeal In American Pipe Tolling Securities Class Action

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on June 27 declined review of a securities class action lawsuit against The Bear Stearns Cos. LLC and others, which sought to determine whether American Pipe & Construction Co. v. Utah tolling applies to statutes of repose (SRM Global Master Fund Limited Partnership v. The Bear Stearns Companies LLC, et al., No. 16-372, U.S. Sup.).