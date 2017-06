06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Spain Moves To Vacate Judgment Confirming $146M ICSID Award

NEW YORK - The Kingdom of Spain on June 28 moved to vacate a judgment granting an ex parte petition to confirm a $146,079,996 international arbitration award issued in favor of two investors in solar power projects, arguing that a New York federal court lacked jurisdiction under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976 (FSIA) (Eiser Infrastructure, et al. v. Kingdom of Spain, No. 17-3808, S.D. N.Y.).