06-29-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Supreme Court Declines Review Of American Pipe Tolling Clarification Suit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on June 27 decided not to grant review of a New York federal court's dismissal of a securities class action lawsuit to determine whether the district court erred in ruling that investors' claims were not timely in contradiction of the high court's ruling in American Pipe & Construction Co. v. Utah (Russell Dusek, et al. v. JPMorgan Chase & Co., et al., No. 16-389, U.S. Sup.; 2016 U.S. S. Ct. Briefs LEXIS 3491).