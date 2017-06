06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Limits What Architect Must Pay If Liable For Construction Defects

NEW ORLEANS - A subcontractor that is suing an architecture firm over construction defects at the Boomtown Casino in Harvey, La., can seek to recover amounts it paid to a contractor to resolve arbitration proceedings and amounts it received from its insurer if the architect is found liable, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled June 26 (AFC, Inc. v. Mathes Brierre Architects, P.C., No. 16-16560, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 98076).