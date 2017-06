06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Louisiana Panel Raises Award In Medical Malpractice Suit

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Louisiana appellate panel on June 28 found that a trial court erred in reducing a jury award in a medical malpractice suit because the answers to the questions on the verdict were inconsistent; the panel awarded the plaintiffs an additional $1.1 million in special awards (Roger Burchfield, et al. v. Forrest H. Wright, et al., No. 51,459-CA, La. App., 2nd Cir.).