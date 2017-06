06-29-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New York Justice Relies On New Asbestos CMO In Ordering Consolidation

NEW YORK - Citing a recently instituted asbestos case management order, a New York justice in an opinion posted June 26 ordered two consolidated trial groups, one consisting of two plaintiffs and one of three plaintiffs, as well as ordering separate trials for four others. The plaintiffs had asked the court for three trial groups (Robert Duane Altman and Nancy Brown Altman, et al., No. 190012/16, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.).