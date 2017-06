06-29-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Dismisses 12 From Asbestos Case, Rejects 'Uncharted' Jurisdiction Path

ST. LOUIS - Under newly minted Missouri precedent, merely registering an agent in the state is insufficient grounds to create jurisdiction, a federal judge in the state held June 27 in declining to find that jurisdiction in an asbestos case existed out of necessity (Willie Everett, et al. v. Aurora Pump Co., et al., No. 17-230, E.D. Mo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 98731).