06-30-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Denies Specialty Reinsurer's Leave To Appeal Preliminary Injunction Order

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on June 29 denied leave for a foreign specialty reinsurance company to appeal a preliminary injunction order and contempt order issued in a bankruptcy court in a coverage dispute with its insured (MF Global Holdings Ltd., as plan administrator, and MF Global Assigned Assets LLC v. Allied World Assurance Co. Ltd., et al., Nos. 17-742 & 17-953, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 101293).