06-30-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Grants Insured's Motion To Transfer Venue Of Declaratory Judgment Suit

ATLANTA - A Georgia federal judge on June 29 granted an insured's motion to transfer the venue of an insurer's declaratory judgment lawsuit challenging coverage for an underlying action brought against its insured (Owners Insurance Co. v. Comfort Air Corp., No. 17-1092, N.D. Ga., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 100874).