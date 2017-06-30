06-30-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - AP Tells D.C. Circuit That The FBI Conducted An Inadequate FOIA Search

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Appealing a trial court's grant of summary judgment to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), The Associated Press and a reporters group argue in a June 29 brief to the District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that the FBI's responses to their Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests were inadequate and ignored information that was clearly responsive (The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, et al. v. Federal Bureau of Investigation, et al., No. 17-5042, D.C. Cir.).