06-30-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Brazilian Reinsurer Says It Is Not Responsible For $5M Arbitration Award

NEW YORK - In its June 27 sur-reply, a Brazilian reinsurer tells a New York federal court that it has no duty to pay $5 million under an arbitration award to cover an insurer's settlement with a steel maker in a related dispute because the settlement removed the reinsurer's obligation to pay up (National Indemnity Co. v. IRB Brasil Resseguros S.A., No. 15-3975, S.D. N.Y.).