06-30-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Reverses Denial Of Class Claims In Prisoner's Kosher Food Suit

FLINT, Mich. - A Michigan federal judge on June 29 ruled that a magistrate judge erred when she denied a prisoner's right to amend his complaint to assert his claims over the availability of kosher food as a class action (Michael Arnold v. Daniel H. Heyns, et al., No. 13-14137, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 100921).