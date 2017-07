06-30-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Extends Deadline For Microwave Maker To Respond To Class Complaint

FRESNO, Calif. - A California federal judge on June 28 granted a microwave maker's application to extend a deadline for it to respond to a class action complaint in which consumers assert violations of California law, pending the outcome of a motion to transfer the case to another court (Erika Mendoza, et al. v. Electrolux Home Products Inc., No. 1:17-cv-00839, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 100440).