06-30-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Wage Suppression Class Suit Is Settled With No Recovery Due To Employer's Finances

FRESNO, Calif. - A class complaint accusing an employer of suppressing wages by hiring undocumented immigrants was settled June 29 with no recovery for the class due to the defendant's negative net worth due to a multimillion-dollar judgment already entered against him and his lack of future job prospects (Robin Brewer v. Scott Salyer, No. 06-1324, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 101374).