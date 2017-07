06-30-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Georgia Appeals Panel Reverses Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

ATLANTA - A majority of a Third Division Georgia Court of Appeals panel on June 29 reversed a trial court's order granting summary judgment to a clothing store in a premises liability suit after finding that there was a genuine issue of material fact as to whether the store knew about a hazard (Precious Donastorg v. Rainbow USA, Inc., No. A17A0613, Ga. App., 3rd Div., 2017 Ga. App. LEXIS 334).