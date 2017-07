06-30-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge: Allegations Support Potential Successor Liability, Warrant Remand

PHILADELPHIA - A man presents sufficient allegations that a purchaser's retention of the executives, employees and business operations of the company it purchased puts it outside Pennsylvania's general prohibition on successor liability, a federal judge in Pennsylvania held June 28 in remanding the case (In re: Asbestos Products Liability Litigation, Maynard Herman, et al. v. Ametek Inc., et al., No. MDL 875, 17-1602, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 100635).