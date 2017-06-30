06-30-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Missouri Supreme Court Orders New Trial In Product Liability Suit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Supreme Court on June 27 ordered a new trial in a product liability and negligence suit after finding that the trial court erred in granting a motion for a directed verdict for a repair company because despite contrary evidence, there was still a question of fact for the jury to answer and that the trial court erred by allowing the plaintiff to the jury with incorrect instructions for a different defendant (Robert L. Johnson v. Auto Handling Corporation, et al., No. SC95777, Mo. Sup., 2017 Mo. LEXIS 260).