06-30-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Florida Appeals Panel Reinstates Full Verdict In Tobacco Death Suit

MIAMI - A Florida appellate panel on June 28 reversed a trial court's decision to hold a new trial against a tobacco company on a product liability claim because the jury instructions did not mislead the jury; the panel reinstated the full verdict (R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. v. Paul R. Larkin, et al., No. 3D16-910, Fla. App., 3rd Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 9422).