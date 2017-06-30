06-30-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Hoping To Avert Sanctions, Plaintiffs Point To Grounds For Asbestos-Door Appeal

MADISON, Wis. - Owens-Illinois Inc. asked the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeal on June 28 for permission to address defenses asbestos plaintiffs' raised in their response to an order to show cause as to why sanctions should not be imposed for filing a frivolous appeal and intentionally obfuscating the true word count of their brief (Janet Pecher, et al. v. Owens-Illinois Inc., No. 16-1799, Dianne Jacobs, et al. v. Rapid American and Weyerhaeuser Co. and Owens-Illinois Inc., No. 16-2376, Katrina Masephol v. Weyerhaeuser Co., et al., No. 16-2377, Robert Sydow, et al. v. Owens-Illinois Inc., No. 16-2378, Kathy Boyer v. Owens-Illinois Inc., No. 16-2379, Janice Seehafer v. Weyerhaeuser Co., et al., No. 16-2380., 7th Cir.).