07-05-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Dismisses UCL, FDCPA Claims For Lack Of Standing To Challenge Assignment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California federal judge on June 29 dismissed a borrower's claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL), negligence and other claims, finding that she lacked standing to challenge an allegedly untimely assignment of the loan into a trust (Roberta Thrower v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, et al., No. 2:17-00766, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 101520).