07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 9th Circuit Finds Assignment Was Not Void, Affirms Dismissal For Nationstar

SAN FRANCISCO - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 30 affirmed a ruling in favor of a loan servicer, finding that a borrower who alleged that an assignment of her mortgage was void failed to state a plausible claim for relief (Frances Ryan v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, No. 15-15442, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11716).