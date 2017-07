07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Panel Finds Borrower's Claims Against Wells Fargo Are Barred By Abatement

VENTURA, Calif. - A California appeals panel on June 28 affirmed a trial court's decision to sustain a bank's demurrer to a complaint filed by a former homeowner who sought to set aside a foreclosure, finding that she had already asserted identical claims in another lawsuit (Lynn Behrens Zimmerman v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., No. B275595, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 6, 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 4428).