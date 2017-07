07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Bankruptcy - Bankruptcy Judge Removes Consent Finding In Coverage Dispute Ruling

CHICAGO - An insurer successfully petitioned an Illinois federal bankruptcy judge to remove a finding in his ruling denying the insurer summary judgment in a coverage dispute with asbestos claimants in the Chapter 11 case of Oakfabco Inc. that the insurer waived its right to object to the ruling, according to a June 29 amended opinion (In re: Oakfabco, Inc., No. 15-27062, N.D. Ill. Bkcy., 2017 Bankr. LEXIS 1856).