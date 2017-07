07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 5th Circuit Affirms: Copyright Claim Against American Girl Fails

NEW ORLEANS - Allegations that several books in the "American Girl" series infringe the copyright of an unpublished novel were properly rejected by a Louisiana federal judge, the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held June 29 in a per curiam ruling (Melva Leona Vallery v. American Girl L.L.C., No. 15-30472, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11647).