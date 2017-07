07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Collapsible Shoe Patent Would Have Been Obvious, New Petition Alleges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a request for inter partes review filed June 28, a patent owned by Reebok International Ltd. that discloses a collapsible shoe was accused of unpatentability pursuant to Section 103 of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 103 (Elite Performance Footwear LLC v. Reebok International Ltd., No. IPR2017-01689, PTAB).