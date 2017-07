07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - West Virginia Man Says Arrest Over Facebook Posts Violated 1st Amendment

WHEELING, W.Va. - In a June 30 complaint in a West Virginia federal court, a self-described political activist claims that his 2015 arrest, incarceration and prosecution over three Facebook posts violated his rights to participate in protected political speech (David Jones v. Michael S. White II, etc., No. 5:17-cv-00100, N.D. W.Va.).