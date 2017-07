07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Individual Issues Predominate, No Class Certification For Baked Goods Distributors

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal magistrate judge on June 28 denied a motion for class certification filed by distributors of baked goods who claim that they were improperly classified as independent contractors, finding that individualized issues predominate (Mark Soares, et al. v. Flowers Foods, Inc., et al., No. 15-4918, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 100418).