07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Oregon Federal Magistrate Recommends Allowing Class Claims In Title IX Suit

PORTLAND, Ore. - An Oregon federal magistrate judge on June 29 recommended allowing a group of Lake Oswego School District female student athletes to amend their complaint alleging inequities between female and male players to add class claims on behalf of all present and future female students at Lake Oswego High School (LOHS) (Lauren Working, et al. v. Lake Oswego School District, No. 16-581, D. Ore.).