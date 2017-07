07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Colorado Appeals Panel Affirms Defense Verdict In Medical Malpractice Suit

DENVER - A panel of the Division II Colorado Court of Appeals on June 29 affirmed a defense verdict after finding that a trial judge in a medical malpractice suit did not err by allowing two "may call" defense expert witnesses to be dismissed and for not allowing the plaintiff to call them to the stand (Shawn Sovde, et al. v. Kevin Scott D.O., et al., No. 2017COA90, Colo. App., Div. 2, 2017 Colo. App. LEXIS 839).