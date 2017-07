07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Illinois Appeals Court Finds Affidavit Supported Damages From Construction Defects

CHICAGO - An Illinois appeals panel on June 29 affirmed a trial court's decision to award $206,348.06 in damages to a couple accusing a general contractor of breach of contract and breach of implied warranty, ruling that an affidavit submitted by the husband sufficiently showed the amount of damages they incurred as a result of the contractor's actions (Thomas Herlihy, et al. v. Collins Construction Inc., et al., No. 1-16-1142, Ill. App., 1st Dist., 4th Div., 2017 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 1338).