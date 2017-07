07-05-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Texas Supreme Court Reverses Award For Plaintiff In Premises Liability Suit

AUSTIN, Texas - A majority of the Texas Supreme Court on June 30 reversed a decision from a lower court of appeals and rendered a take-nothing judgment for a man who claimed to have injured himself after falling from a scaffold because his claims were based in premises liability and not general negligence (United Scaffolding Inc. v. James Levine, No. 15-0921, Texas Sup., 2017 Tex. LEXIS 652).