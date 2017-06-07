07-06-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer: Fla. Appellate Court Misapplied Key Legal Principles In Bad Faith Suit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida appellate court erred in reversing a jury's verdict in favor of an insured in a bad faith lawsuit, because it misapplied "well-settled principles of directed verdict law" in ruling that the insurer did not act in bad faith in failing to reach a settlement with a third party that ended up resulting in an excess verdict against the insured, the insured argues in a June 29 merits brief filed in the Florida Supreme Court (James M. Harvey v. GEICO General Insurance Co., No. SC17-85, Fla. Sup.).