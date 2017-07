07-06-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Finjan Patent Accused Of Obviousness In New Inter Partes Review Petition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a July 4 filing before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a petitioner claimed that a Finjan Inc. patent covering anti-virus software is obvious and anticipated under Sections 102 and 103(a) of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 102, 103(a) (ESET LLC v. Finjan Inc., No. IPR2017-01738, PTAB).