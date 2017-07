07-06-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Washington Federal Judge Denies Injunctive Relief In Counterfeiting Case

SPOKANE, Wash. - A request for declarations of noncounterfeiting and noninfringement with regard to the "PA Mask" trademark will proceed without a preliminary injunction in place, in light of a July 3 ruling by a Washington federal judge (The McBride Organization LLC v. Dominique Wenger, et al., No. 17-231, E.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 102943).