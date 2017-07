07-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Disability Insurer's Denial Of Benefits Supported By Medical Records, Panel Says

ST. LOUIS - A disability insurer did not abuse its discretion in denying a claim for disability benefits because the medical records and evidence support the insurer's denial, the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said July 5 (Michelle E. Cooper v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, No. 16-3429, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11933).