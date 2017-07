07-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Evidence Supports Termination Of Disability Benefits Based On Substance Abuse Provision

CINCINNATI - A disability plan administrator did not act arbitrarily and capriciously when it terminated a claimant's benefits based on the plan's substance abuse provision because the evidence supports the administrator's finding that the claimant's disability was caused by the effects of opioid medications, the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said June 30 (Angela Blount v. United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, No. 16-6372, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 11779).