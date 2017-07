07-06-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Finds PAGA Penalties Are Not Included Amount In Controversy

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- After finding that the amount in controversy in a proposed class action filed by an employee, who alleges that her employer failed to record and pay her hours worked, did not meet jurisdictional requirements, a California federal judge on June 30 remanded the case to a state court for lack of jurisdiction (Kymberlee Arnold v. OSF International Inc., d/b/a the Old Spaghetti Factory, et al., No. 17-897, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103006).