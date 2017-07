07-06-2017 | 16:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - PCA Outlines Boundaries Between Croatia And Slovenia In Final Award

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on June 29 issued its final award in an arbitration between the Republic of Croatia and the Republic of Slovenia, establishing certain land and maritime boundaries between the two (Republic of Croatia v. the Republic of Slovenia, No. 2012-04, PCA).