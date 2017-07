07-06-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Home Depot Asks To Have Same Judge Oversee Suits Over Lumber Sizes

CHICAGO - Home Depot Inc. moved in Illinois federal court on June 30 asking that the same judge presiding over a class action suit claiming that Menard Inc. sells dimensional lumber that is not the size that is labeled also oversee a similar class action suit against Home Depot, contending that the suits involve nearly identical allegations and common questions of law (Michael Fuchs, et al. v. Menard Inc., No. 17-cv-01752, N.D. Ill.).