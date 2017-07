07-06-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Michigan Federal Judge Dismisses Premises Liability Suit Against Gym

DETROIT - A federal judge in Michigan on July 5 granted summary judgment and dismissed a premises liability suit against a company that owned a gym with prejudice after finding that a danger in the gym's parking lot was open and obvious (Jade Kindermann v. LFT Club Operation Company Inc., No. 16-11749, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 103117).