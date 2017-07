07-06-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New York Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Wrongful Death Suit

NEW YORK - A New York appeals panel on July 5 affirmed a trial court's grant of summary judgment to government defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit after finding that the government defendants were not liable for the negligence of their employees (Cynthia Rennix, et al., v. Melissa Jackson, et al., No. 2014-05034, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 2nd Dept., 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 5307).